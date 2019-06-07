Wendy’s launches program to help vulnerable kids find a forever home

The new "Cause Cups" progam will help vulnerable foster kids find a family match.
Wendy’s and its partner, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, has launched a new Cause Cups program that has committed up to $500,000 to be donated to the foundation.
By partnering with Snapchat, customers at participating restaurants are invited to scan the Snapcode that is printed on their cup, which will then see Wendy’s donate $5 to the foundation. In return the foundation plans to use the funds to help their Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program, which helps difficult-to-place children find families.
Typically these children have special needs, are older, or are part of a sibling group. If the Cause Cups program goes well, and customers scan their cups, the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program will be able to reach all 50 states and Washington, DC, by 2028. A great feature of this program is that it enables case workers to use their expertise and look at individual situations, dedicating enough time to one particular child to find them an ideal home.
“At the core is knowing that child. When you give a caseworker time to really work a case, you will find an adoptive family for these children,” explained Rita Soronen, Wendy’s CEO to Columbus Monthly.
It’s not surprising Wendy’s is promoting this worthy cause. Company founder Dave Thomas was himself adopted, and credits his success to the family values instilled in him by his adoptive family. After his mother died, his regular lunches out with his father convinced him that local, family friendly restaurants were synonymous with family time and moments of sharing — one of the attributes of the Wendy’s chain.
According to government statistics there were nearly 443,000 children in foster care in 2017, all waiting to be placed in loving homes.
