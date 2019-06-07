More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Inspiring Stories

Wendy’s launches program to help vulnerable kids find a forever home

WENDY'S
Family By Love | Twitter | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 07, 2019

The new "Cause Cups" progam will help vulnerable foster kids find a family match.

With abortion laws dominating the news in the United States right now, a fast food giant is putting children and family first.

Wendy’s and its partner, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, has launched a new Cause Cups program that has committed up to $500,000 to be donated to the foundation.

By partnering with Snapchat, customers at participating restaurants are invited to scan the Snapcode that is printed on their cup, which will then see Wendy’s donate $5 to the foundation. In return the foundation plans to use the funds to help their Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program, which helps difficult-to-place children find families.

Typically these children have special needs, are older, or are part of a sibling group. If the Cause Cups program goes well, and customers scan their cups, the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program will be able to reach all 50 states and Washington, DC, by 2028. A great feature of this program is that it enables case workers to use their expertise and look at individual situations, dedicating enough time to one particular child to find them an ideal home.

“At the core is knowing that child. When you give a caseworker time to really work a case, you will find an adoptive family for these children,” explained Rita Soronen, Wendy’s CEO to Columbus Monthly.

It’s not surprising Wendy’s is promoting this worthy cause. Company founder Dave Thomas was himself adopted, and credits his success to the family values instilled in him by his adoptive family. After his mother died, his regular lunches out with his father convinced him that local, family friendly restaurants were synonymous with family time and moments of sharing — one of the attributes of the Wendy’s chain.

According to government statistics there were nearly 443,000 children in foster care in 2017, all waiting to be placed in loving homes.

Read more:
Pope promotes adoption, asks for help to create a “global attitude”
Read more:
This 18-year-old ignored her friends and chose adoption over abortion
Tags:
AdoptionChildren
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW