More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
John Burger
“Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
Lifestyle

Harvard study reveals the benefits of childhood church-going

FAMILY,MASS
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 17, 2019

A religious upbringing is directly linked to positive outcomes in young adult years.

Raising our kids with faith obviously gives them many spiritual benefits, but a recent study by Harvard has also shown that children with a religious upbringing benefit physically and mentally, too, especially as young adults.

The study, released in 2018 by the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, found that children who attended Mass weekly, or had an active prayer life, were more positive and had greater life satisfaction once they reached their twenties. These young adults had a tendency to choose a healthier lifestyle — avoiding drinking, smoking, drug use, and sexual promiscuity.

Using a sample of 5,000 children over a period of 8-14 years, the study revealed some impressive findings: At least 18% of regular churchgoers reported higher levels of happiness in their twenties than their non-religious peers. And more importantly, out of the same sample, 29% tended to join in community causes, and 33% stayed away from illicit drugs.

One of the study’s authors, Ying Chen, said of the findings in a press release: “Many children are raised religiously, and our study shows that this can powerfully affect their health behaviors, mental health, and overall happiness and well-being.”

This isn’t the first study to demonstrate the advantages of a religious upbringing, and as the director of the DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society at The Heritage Foundation, Emilie Kao, shares in Stream.org, these findings are consistent with other studies that find “religious beliefs give people spiritual strengths that lead to healthy habits and build their social networks and gives them the ability to overcome obstacles in their lives.”

These results are particularly encouraging at a time when the numbers of regular churchgoers seem to be in decline. The study might help to serve as a motivator for parents struggling to get reluctant kids to church — especially in the teen years.

Read more:
A lesson for parents: Don’t drag your children to Mass for the wrong reasons
Read more:
This simple item can make Mass time with your kids so much easier!
Tags:
Health and WellnessParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  4. Philip Kosloski
    When the storms of life increase, hide yourself in Jesus’ …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Matthew Green and Dolors Massot
    Successful executive leaves everything behind to enter ancient …
  8. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is said to have “never been …
  10. J-P Mauro
    These Catholic churches offer the homeless a place to sleep
  11. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW