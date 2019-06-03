More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Lifestyle

This simple item can make Mass time with your kids so much easier!

Catholic Diocese of Saginaw | Flickr CC by ND 2.0
Share
Print
Mathilde De Robien | Jun 03, 2019

It's all about being prepared.

In well-organized families, we often find a multitude of bags and backpacks for different activities lined up in the entrance, or perhaps hung on a coat rack. There will be one child’s bag with sports equipment, another’s pool bag with a swimsuit and towel, and another’s dance bag … All in addition to snack bags, school bags, and handbags. Sometimes, the bags have a child’s name written or sewn directly on it or on a nametag to avoid unfortunate mixups. So, why not leave a place for the Mass bag in the middle of this tangle of straps and zippers?

MASS TOTE
Religious Tote Bag | Amazon

Tote bags are in style. While a century ago, these canvas bags — lighter than leather bags — were used by British postal workers for distributing mail, the tote bag is now a practical and essential accessory. And that’s good! Because if your greatest Sunday desire is to listen to the homily for more than three minutes, or to not have to worry about getting to Mass late because you forgot some essential element for keeping your kids focused and quiet, all you have to do is have a bag prepared in advance, hanging by the door. Ahead of time, you can slip inside children’s books about the Mass (to associate the Mass with the life of Jesus), markers or crayons and Mass-themed coloring pages, and, if necessary, some water or a small snack. Whatever you need to keep them busy for a few minutes, so you can focus on Mass.

MASS TOTE
TheLittleRoseShop | Etsy

For those who like simplicity, any tote bag will do. The important thing is to dedicate it specially to the Mass so that it is ready from one Sunday to the next, and thus avoid running around the house to find comics about Mass, Bible stories, and the lives of the saints five minutes before leaving.

MASS TOTE
Littlewaydesignco | Etsy

You can find ready-made Mass-themed or more generally Catholic-themed tote bags on sites like Amazon.com or Etsy, by The Little Rose Shop, Little Way Design Co, and more. If you’re the DIY crafty type, you can even make your own using any of the many tutorials available on YouTube. In the end, though, the important thing isn’t that the bag be custom made or fancy, but that you have a place to store and carry everything for Mass with your family so you can focus on what really matters.

Read more:
A lesson for parents: Don’t drag your children to Mass for the wrong reasons
Read more:
Kids say the darnedest things… at Mass
Tags:
ChildrenMassParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW