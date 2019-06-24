More from Aleteia

Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Don’t receive Communion out of routine, but with conviction, says pope

POPE CORPUS DOMINI
Antoine Mekary | Aleteia | i.Media
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 24, 2019

May our "Amen" come from the heart!

An excerpt from Pope Francis’ exhortation before praying the midday Angelus on Sunday’s feast of Corpus Christi, also known as Corpus Domini (the body of Christ or the body of the Lord).

~

The feast of Corpus Domini invites us, every year, to renew our wonder and joy for the wonderful gift of the Lord that is the Eucharist.

Let us receive Him with gratitude, not in a passive, routine way. We must not get used to the Eucharist, and go to Communion as a habit – no!

Each time we go to the altar to receive the Eucharist, we must truly renew our “Amen” to the Body of Christ. When the priest says “the Body of Christ,” we say “Amen”: May it be an “Amen” that comes from the heart, with conviction!

It is Jesus, it is Jesus Who has saved me, it is Jesus Who comes to give me the strength to live. It is Jesus, the living Jesus. We must not get used to this: each time as if it were the first Communion.

Read more:
Why Thomas Aquinas believed the Eucharist is Jesus
Read more:
What would the pope tell your child for First Communion?
Tags:
EucharistPope Francis
