12 Ways to alleviate wedding day stress

Cerith Gardiner | Jun 25, 2019

Here's how to really enjoy your big day!

There’s so much pressure for a wedding day to be absolutely perfect. In times gone by, couples were content with a simple church service, a wedding breakfast, a few celebratory dances, and then they were off to their honeymoon. These days a wedding is often a complex extravaganza, necessitating the coordination skills of an army general. So in the lead up to the big day, brides are often very stressed out, which can trickle down to the rest of the wedding party.

In order to focus on what’s most important on the big day — the actual marriage! — we’ve drawn a list of key points to consider that will help a bride and her groom truly get their married life off to a peaceful start.

Read more:
10 Celebrities whose marriages have stood the test of time
Read more:
11 Beautiful Irish wedding traditions for the modern bride

 

 

 

