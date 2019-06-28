More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Art & Travel

5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

BAZYLIKA SACRE-COEUR
Shutterstock
Share
Print
zeldacaldwell | Jun 28, 2019

The devotion became widespread after St. Margaret Mary Alocoque testified that she had received apparitions of Jesus requesting to be honored under the figure of His heart.

Click here to launch the slideshow

While the devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus has its origins in the Middle Ages, it became one of the most widely practiced of Catholic devotions in modern times following the testimony of St. Margaret Mary Alocoque (1647-1690).

A French nun of the Order of the Visitation of Holy Mary, Alocoque told her superiors that she had been visited by apparitions of Jesus, who revealed his love for mankind, and his desire that she make known his wish that he be honored under the figure of His heart.

The devotion, which emphasizes the love and compassion of Christ towards humanity, has its expression in frequent reception of the Holy Eucharist, including Holy Communion on First Fridays and the Observance of Holy Hours.

These beautiful churches and holy sites around the world that have been dedicated to Sacred Heart of Jesus are the outward sign of that spiritual devotion that continues all over the world to this day.

Launch the slideshow
Tags:
ArchitectureCatholic historyDevotions and FeastsTravel
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  5. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety
  7. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Ray Cavanaugh
    This Jesuit became his nation’s first priest after sitting …
  10. Daniel Esparza
    Meet Melchizedek, one of the most intriguing characters in the …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW