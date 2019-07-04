More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Inspiring Stories

Retiree stops smoking with help from the Virgin Mary, and uses savings to make his dreams come true

NILO VELOSO
Nilo Veloso | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Aleteia | Jul 04, 2019

He's been saving up the money he used to spend on cigarettes, and is making his dreams come true instead.

Nilo Veloso is a Brazilian retiree from the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceará. In 2015, he quit smoking, and since then, he’s been setting aside the money he would have spent on cigarettes. Thanks to those savings, he’s been able to buy computers, cameras, and new furniture; make the down payment on a new car; and visit four other South American countries: Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, and Paraguay.

In a report on the Brazilian news website G1, Nilo explains that he saves up, on average, R$15 (almost 4 US dollars) per day in change. Every year in June he empties the bottle of cash and totals up the results. This past June 5, the total was R$ 5,233 (about $1,365), which is in the range he has usually hit every year since he gave up the addiction.

“On average, every year I end up with between R$5,200 and R$5,600. I’ve already done so much in my life with that money! Quitting smoking was the best thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Devotion to Our Lady of Aparecida

Milo has already decided what he’s going to do with his savings from the past 12 months. “I’m going to spend eight days in Aparecida [the most important Marian shrine in Brazil], in the state of São Paulo, with my wife. I managed to cash in most of the coins and buy the tickets for a trip in August. I’ve already visited almost all of Brazil.”

Nilo told the reporter from G1 that his decision to exchange smoking for a healthier lifestyle happened one day when, upon leaving work for lunch break, he started to feel very ill in his car. He had been smoking daily for 34 years.

“I, who am devoted to Our Lady, asked her that day to help me stop smoking because I was getting sick. Since then, I’ve never gone back.”

From smoking to making his dreams come true

For many people, the health problems from addiction to cigarettes make their dreams go up in smoke; for Nilo, breaking the habit has turned the smoke into dreams come true. He says that he’d tried to stop smoking several times with no success. That day, though, he made a firm resolution, strengthened by a motivational idea: the money that he’d stop spending on cigarettes would be earmarked for “making dreams come true.” He started off by setting aside R$5 a day, and that number grew until it reached the current amount of R$15, which is what three packs of cigarettes cost in Brazil—the amount he used to smoke each day.

His lifestyle has been transformed. He used to be sedentary, and had a hard time breathing; now, he practices sports, which he started when he used his cigarette money to buy a bicycle.

Today, he bikes 36 miles each weekend in one weekend session. Not only that: this ex-smoker leads a biking group he started.

In the end, when we change our lives, it never happens in isolation; we inspire other people around us, too!

Read more:
Meet the inspirational 11-year-old granting 3 wishes to residents of a nursing home
Read more:
Do you know Our Lady of America?
Tags:
AddictionVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  4. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  5. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    The single biggest (and often misunderstood) challenge to …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Baseball nun nominated for ESPY after heavenly curveball goes …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW