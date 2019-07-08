Help your children have sweet dreams with this prayer from the Bible

The Book of Proverbs has a perfect verse that can be used as a night prayer with your child.
One way to reassure them and give them some extra spiritual protection is to bless them at night with the following prayer from the Book of Proverbs.
It is a simple prayer, one that reminds the child of God’s presence. These words, interestingly enough, are in the context of an address from the writer to his “son.”
When you lie down, you will not be afraid,
when you rest, your sleep will be sweet. (Proverbs 3:24)
Say these words to your child with a strong faith in God, trusting that he will follow through and give your child the dreams they desire. We may not be able to control the dreams our children have, but we know Someone who can intervene. Thankfully, God has a soft-spot for children and will gladly respond to these simple prayers of the heart.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?