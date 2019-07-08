Help your children have sweet dreams with this prayer from the Bible

As any parent knows, children will often have “bad dreams.” They might wake-up in the middle of the night and crawl into your bed to feel your comforting presence. This experience can further be extended the next time they go to sleep, not wanting to have another bad dream.

One way to reassure them and give them some extra spiritual protection is to bless them at night with the following prayer from the Book of Proverbs.

It is a simple prayer, one that reminds the child of God’s presence. These words, interestingly enough, are in the context of an address from the writer to his “son.”

When you lie down, you will not be afraid,

when you rest, your sleep will be sweet. (Proverbs 3:24)

Say these words to your child with a strong faith in God, trusting that he will follow through and give your child the dreams they desire. We may not be able to control the dreams our children have, but we know Someone who can intervene. Thankfully, God has a soft-spot for children and will gladly respond to these simple prayers of the heart.