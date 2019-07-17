Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Feeling irritable? Here’s how to re-set your reactions to life’s little stressors

Calah Alexander | Jul 17, 2019

This simple two-step process really helps lower daily stress -- and improve family relationships.

During the school year, I thought I spent a lot of time in the car every day. Between three different morning drop-offs and three different afternoon car-line pick-ups, it seemed like I was in the car for hours. On the last day of school, I remember thinking, “Thank goodness I get a break from car line for a few months!”

Foolish, naïve end-of-May Calah. I had no idea what was coming for me.

Between various camps, sports, friends, and Vacation Bible School, I’ve spent twice as much time in the car since school ended. The first two weeks of summer, this drove me insane. I was frustrated all the time, both by how many different trips I was making each day and by how long these trips took. That irritation boiled over into my conversations with my children while we were getting ready to go, while we were in the car, and when I picked them up. It got worse and worse until one day, my 6-year-old Lincoln said in a small voice, “Mommy, it’s okay if you don’t take me to VBS today. I can stay home so you can work.”

The selflessness of my little boy was a stark contrast to my own consuming selfishness. I was instantly ashamed of myself, struck with how much more mature and compassionate my son was being in the moment than I was.

“Buddy, no,” I said to Linc, catching his eye in the rearview mirror. “I’m sorry for being grumpy. VBS is important to you, and that means it’s important to me. I apologize for being selfish — I want to take you to VBS.” His little face lit up in a smile when I said this, and he forgave me swiftly and simply. For the rest of the drive, we talked about his favorite part of VBS — memorizing the Scripture verse of the day.

I drove home pensively, thinking about how much I had learned about my son in that 7-minute conversation, after he pulled me out of my own stress-induced selfishness. I realized that I had two choices: I could continue to see these trips as an inconvenience, an interruption to my day and a detraction from my work, or I could look at them as opportunities — to connect with my children, to pray, or to simply drive and enjoy the rare peace and quiet.

Flipping my perspective helped, but it wasn’t foolproof. There were still moments when I felt the stress rise up and begin to overwhelm me — and in those moments, I had to rely on a technique my dad has used my whole life. I call it the “reality snap.” When one of us would get overwhelmed with stress, he asked two questions: Is there anything you can do to change this situation right now? And if no, is stressing out and worrying making the situation better or worse?

They’re simple questions, but they always help bring me back to reality. It’s easy to snap out of stress-mode when you realize that it’s doing nothing but making things worse, and once you snap out of it, your mind is free to choose a better path — whether that’s a conversation with your kids or a quiet time of prayer. Either way, finding peace will better prepare you to tackle those stressors when you’re free to do so.

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
