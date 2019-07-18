7 Unique and beautiful names from ancient virgin martyrs

Choosing a name for your little angel can be a daunting task. Not only does it have to sound right, you also want it to be a meaningful name and to capture the essence of what’s important to you and your family.

While there are a myriad of beautiful saints’ names out there, we wanted to find some unique monikers from a group of remarkable and courageous young women, whose love for Jesus Christ led to their ultimate sacrifice. These names represent the strength, dignity, grace, and faith of the martyrs who bore them and may be a perfect choice for your little girl as she grows into the woman God calls her to be.