Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Lifestyle

9 Saintly couples to turn to for a stronger marriage

Joel Carter | Pexels
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 30, 2019

When you want to strengthen your marriage, take inspiration from these holy husbands and wives.

Click here to launch the slideshow

A successful marriage usually comes with some hurdles along the way — after all, it’s pretty much impossible for couples not to experience difficulties and doubts as they live and grow together. When the seas get really rough, we can turn to marriage therapy and spiritual counseling, but no matter what the state of our relationship, there is always reassurance and help to be gleaned from some of Christianity’s holiest couples.

If you take a look at these saintly married men and women, you’ll see that in their marriages they were faced with many obstacles. From child loss and poverty to doubting themselves, these saints often gained strength not only from God, but also through their spouses. So if you’re looking for a little help to strengthen and inspire your marriage, take comfort and inspiration from these nine saintly couples.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

Read more:
The single biggest (and often misunderstood) challenge to marriage
Read more:
10 Celebrities whose marriages have stood the test of time

 

Tags:
MarriageSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    Yes, the moon has its own Catholic bishop
  3. Philip Kosloski
    What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How to protect your family from the devil, according to St. …
  6. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why do cardinals put their title in the middle of their name?
  8. Aleteia
    Overwhelmed by so much evil? Here are 3 of St. Michael’s …
  9. Aleteia
    First blind man ordained to the priesthood in Portugal celebrates …
  10. Daniel Esparza
    Why was Lot’s wife turned into a pillar of salt and not, …
  11. Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
    What does our Guardian Angel do after we die?
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW