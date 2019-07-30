9 Saintly couples to turn to for a stronger marriage

When you want to strengthen your marriage, take inspiration from these holy husbands and wives.
If you take a look at these saintly married men and women, you’ll see that in their marriages they were faced with many obstacles. From child loss and poverty to doubting themselves, these saints often gained strength not only from God, but also through their spouses. So if you’re looking for a little help to strengthen and inspire your marriage, take comfort and inspiration from these nine saintly couples.
