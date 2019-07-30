9 Saintly couples to turn to for a stronger marriage

A successful marriage usually comes with some hurdles along the way — after all, it’s pretty much impossible for couples not to experience difficulties and doubts as they live and grow together. When the seas get really rough, we can turn to marriage therapy and spiritual counseling, but no matter what the state of our relationship, there is always reassurance and help to be gleaned from some of Christianity’s holiest couples.

If you take a look at these saintly married men and women, you’ll see that in their marriages they were faced with many obstacles. From child loss and poverty to doubting themselves, these saints often gained strength not only from God, but also through their spouses. So if you’re looking for a little help to strengthen and inspire your marriage, take comfort and inspiration from these nine saintly couples.