John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don'ts from millennials
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
J-P Mauro
Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Pray
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other virtues follow like little chicks

ŚWIĘTY OJCIEC PIO
EAST NEWS
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 04, 2019

The more virtues we have, the freer we are. Focusing on these two is a short cut.

The Catechism says that virtues allow a person to “give the best of himself.” They are habits that make possible ease, self-mastery, and joy in leading a morally good life. The virtuous man is he who freely practices the good. In other words, the more we attain virtue, the happier and freer we will be. The more in peace we’ll be with ourselves and others, and with God.

There are many virtues, and it’s a lifelong task to continuously grow in them. But Padre Pio has a secret. He says that with the acquisition of two virtues in particular, the rest will come along, like little chicks following their mother hen.

He says:

Remain tranquil, striving ever more intensely with divine help to keep humility and charity firm within you, for they are the most important parts of the great building, and all the others depend on them. Keep yourself firmly fixed in them. One is the highest thing, the other the lowest. The preservation of the entire building depends on both the foundations and the roof. If we keep our hearts applied to the constant exercise of these [virtues], we will encounter no difficulties with the others. They are the mothers of the virtues; the other virtues follow them like chicks follow their mother.

Read more:
Padre Pio says God is “obliged” to answer this type of prayer
Tags:
Saints
