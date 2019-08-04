Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other virtues follow like little chicks

The Catechism says that virtues allow a person to “give the best of himself.” They are habits that make possible ease, self-mastery, and joy in leading a morally good life. The virtuous man is he who freely practices the good. In other words, the more we attain virtue, the happier and freer we will be. The more in peace we’ll be with ourselves and others, and with God.

There are many virtues, and it’s a lifelong task to continuously grow in them. But Padre Pio has a secret. He says that with the acquisition of two virtues in particular, the rest will come along, like little chicks following their mother hen.

He says: