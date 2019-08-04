Padre Pio says these 2 virtues are like the mother hen; the other virtues follow like little chicks

The more virtues we have, the freer we are. Focusing on these two is a short cut.
There are many virtues, and it’s a lifelong task to continuously grow in them. But Padre Pio has a secret. He says that with the acquisition of two virtues in particular, the rest will come along, like little chicks following their mother hen.
He says:
Remain tranquil, striving ever more intensely with divine help to keep humility and charity firm within you, for they are the most important parts of the great building, and all the others depend on them. Keep yourself firmly fixed in them. One is the highest thing, the other the lowest. The preservation of the entire building depends on both the foundations and the roof. If we keep our hearts applied to the constant exercise of these [virtues], we will encounter no difficulties with the others. They are the mothers of the virtues; the other virtues follow them like chicks follow their mother.
