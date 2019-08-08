Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Editor's choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
How to increase joy in your life according to the Bible

MOSES,STATUE,TEN COMMANDMENTS
Fr Lawrence Lew, OP | CC
Philip Kosloski | Aug 08, 2019

The Bible contains many key passages that explain the secret to living a joyful life.

Joy is much more than a pleasant feeling. It’s an enduring disposition that can see the positive side of all things. It means being at peace with yourself and God, seeing every day as an opportunity to bring light into the darkness.

The Bible speaks much about joy, especially in the Psalms. For example, the Psalmist writes that God “will show me the path to life, abounding joy in your presence, the delights at your right hand forever” (Psalm 16:11).

Joy in the Old Testament is often linked to being in God’s presence. It is also connected to a recognition of God’s blessings, expressing gratitude to God for what he has given us.

For seven days you shall celebrate this feast for the Lord, your God, in the place which the Lord will choose; since the Lord, your God, has blessed you in all your crops and in all your undertakings, you will be full of joy. (Deuteronomy 16:15)

In the New Testament, Jesus also speaks about joy and his desire to give us joy. This reminds us that joy is a gift, something that is not necessarily acquired, but received from God.

Jesus teaches his disciples the secret to joy, though his words are not easy to accept.

As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you; abide in my love. If you keep my commandments, you will abide in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in his love. These things I have spoken to you, that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be full. (John 15:9-11)

This means that joy is inextricably linked to keeping God’s commandments. Following a list of rules may not be the first thing we would think of to live a joyful life, but God repeatedly goes back to his commandments as the path to joy.

The key to joy lies in seeing the 10 Commandments as something that will set us free, instead of laws that bind us.

It is possible to increase joy in our lives, but we can’t pursue joy according to our own personal wants or desires. We have already tried that and failed. Let’s turn to God, the author of joy, and follow the path that he has laid out for us.

Read more:
The secret to joy, happiness and peace, according to St. Therese of Lisieux
Read more:
Why the Holy Spirit’s continual presence should give us hope and joy
Tags:
BibleSpiritual Life
