Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
News

New Wisconsin bill threatens the sacrament of Confession

KSIĄDZ W KONFESJONALE
Shutterstock
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Aug 11, 2019

The proposed legislation mirrors the California Confession bill, which was ultimately withdrawn before a vote could be held.

A pair of bills have been introduced to the Wisconsin legislature in a purported effort to aid victims of child abuse. The first, called The Child Victims Act, would abolish the statute of limitations for prosecuting child sexual abuse; the second, the Clergy Mandatory Reporter Act, would oblige priests to report such instances when learned of in the confessional.

Perry West of CNA reports that there is already a law known as The Clergy Mandatory Reporter Act, passed in Wisconsin in 2004. The current iteration, however, does not require clergy members to report anything learned during Confession. In the State of Wisconsin, Clerics are already considered “mandatory reporters” of abuse, along with doctors, teachers, and counselors.

Kim Vercauteren, executive director of the Wisconsin Catholic Conference, explained to CNA that “more needs to be done” for victims of child sexual abuse. Vercauteren, however, stated that the confidentiality offered by confession allows for a transparency between the congregant and priest. Without such an atmosphere, she worries that government interference could erode the opportunity for absolution. She said:

“If you look at our teaching, [confession] is ultimately between the person and God, and the priest acts as an intermediary in that relationship. The need for secrecy and to be able to [sic] candid in that circumstance is kind of the whole premise behind confession that this is the opportunity to completely unburden your soul.”

Vercauteren went on to note that the previous Clergy Mandatory Reporter Act, from 2004, already obliged priests to report child abuse committed by other clerics. She explained to CNA:

“If they have a reasonable case based on information received or observations made to presume that child abuse is occurring or will occur that they have to report that as well as [sic] relates to another member of the clergy.”

Last year, a similar bill was introduced in the California legislature, but was ultimately withdrawn before it could reach a vote. Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles called the bill:

“a threat to the sacrament of confession that would have denied the right to confidential confessions to priests and tens of thousands of Catholics who work with priests in parishes and other Church agencies and ministries.”

Tags:
AmericaCatholicConfessionLegislation
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Diocese approves miracle: Vietnam vet Vincent Capodanno …
  3. J-P Mauro
    This is the oldest audio-visual recording of a pope
  4. Larry Peterson
    Francis Houle: A middle-class husband and father from Michigan …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    The “immovable” ladder of the Holy Sepulchre: Why has nobody …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    Christians were not always called “Christians”
  7. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW