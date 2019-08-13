Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Louis du Bosnet
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
What is the annual salary of Pope Francis?
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Revista Misión
Interview: The husband of Chiara Corbella on his wife’s sacrifice and possible canonization
Spirituality

How Fulton Sheen and a shipyard helped me explain the Virgin Mary to my teenager

Open Source
Share
Print
Sarah Robsdotter | Aug 13, 2019

August 15 is the Solemnity of the Assumption.

I thought my oldest son had a lot of questions when he was a toddler. An early talker, his “whys” about everything started really young; from the color of the grass: “Why is it green, instead of purple?” To the existence of God: “He made us, but who made him?” Haven’s questions have always left me scrambling for answers. Now that he’s a teenager, these conversations are only more challenging.

Like the other day, we were in the van chatting about the Assumption of Mary (Solemnity: August 15) — the day I famously walked for miles around a theme park and wound up in early labor with him (his birthday is August 16). We were laughing about how he was almost born on a merry-go-round when he hit me with this doozy:

“If Jesus entered a world that was sinful anyway … why did he need a sinless mother?”

To which I replied: “Uh? Hmmm …”

Of course I said a quick prayer, giving thanks for a son who constantly confounds me. Later on that night, I did a little research to try to answer Haven with less brain fog. Happily, I landed on a video titled Born of a Virgin by Thing in a Pot Productions. I’m a huge fan of their work, especially their projects where they bring to life Fulton Sheen recordings from his 1950s TV show Life Is Worth Living. In this one, Venerable Sheen’s voice hovers over a film montage of a shipyard, a place where enormous ocean vessels pass from polluted waters into clean ones with the help of a powerful lifting apparatus called a lock:

“He had to be a man,” Sheen speaks of Christ as the camera lands, in a powerful moment, on a worker dressed in a hard hat and a bright yellow safety vest, “He had to be like us, yet free from the current of sin.”

The shot cuts to debris passing through underwater waves. Sheen then likens the Blessed Virgin Mary to the ship’s lock that perfectly preserved Christ from the taint of sin: “That’s why we love Mary.”

When I shared the cerebral film with Haven and his younger brothers, they were quiet for a while.

“Does that help you understand?” I asked my oldest.

He nodded thoughtfully, the baby ran to the bath with his toy boat, and I think I got at least a 15-minute break from their continuous (and at the best of times, inspiring) questions.

Read more:
Archbishop Sheen to be beatified

Venerable Sheen, pray for us!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA18hmKCm6U&t=31s

Tags:
Devotions and FeastsVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Knights of Columbus launch new initiative: Helping refugees at …
  3. Daniel Esparza
    The “immovable” ladder of the Holy Sepulchre: Why has nobody …
  4. Matthew Becklo
    The “Rapper in Black”: Why a Christian is taking the …
  5. Sr. Theresa Aletheia Noble
    10 Amazing facts about the power of the Eucharist
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    10 Unique literary baby names for boys
  7. Philip Kosloski
    These two saints were seen saving the Church by Pope Innocent III …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Clare miraculously defeated an entire army
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW