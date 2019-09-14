Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian

José Andrés' NGO World Central Kitchen has served more than 100,000 meals to victims; Lenny Kravitz is a supporter.
José Andrés (a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nominee for his humanitarian work) traveled to the small island of Green Turtle Cay, which has a population of only 550 people. He brought them hot food, along with water, water filters, and plastic tarps to cover the roofs of their houses that were damaged by the devastating hurricane.
At the same time, he prepared a team in North Carolina, where the most damaging tropical storm of 2019 also struck, and sent a ship to Florida to bring first aid to people with damaged homes and who are without electricity or water. WCK has two helicopters and an amphibian vehicle involved in the humanitarian aid efforts.
Hurricane Dorian, which reached category 5, struck the Abacos islands and Grand Bahama, so Andrés also directed his organization to help the people there.
Among the donors to WCK is Lenny Kravitz, who has strong connections to the Bahamas (his mother was Bahamian, and he now lives in the Bahamas). The signer tweeted that he had made a donation to three organizations, including Chef José Andrés’ NGO, and he encouraged others to donate as well.
Rihanna, who was born in Barbados, was also deeply moved by the destruction in the region where she was born, and has expressed her intention to help through her Clara Lionel Foundation. “You are in our prayers,” she said in one tweet, “and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help!” In another, she said, “It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas!”
Although the needs of Hurricane Dorian’s victims are incalculable—and nothing can make up for the dozens of fatalities—the courage of Chef José Andres, who chooses to roll up his sleeves and help the victims, is inspiring others to do the same. He has been tweeting about his own efforts and those of other organizations in the Bahamas, showing the great work of countless people to help those in need.
José Andrés is one of the most famous chefs in the world, thanks in part to his restaurant, Jaleo, in Washington, DC. His wife Tichi, also from Spain, always accompanies him on his humanitarian trips. They’ve been married since 1995, and have three daughters: Carlota, Ines, and Lucía.
In the past, the chef has also helped humanitarian efforts in Haiti and Puerto Rico, among other places.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?