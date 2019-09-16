Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
News

Philip Rivers greets Catholic sisters before kick-off

PHILIP RIVERS
Los Angeles Chargers | Twitter | Fair Use
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Sep 16, 2019

The Dominican sisters from Ann Arbor are big fans of the Catholic quarterback

When San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers took to the field to face the Detroit Lions on their home turf he spotted some very friendly faces on the sidelines.

Several religious sisters from the Dominican Sisters of Mary, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, beamed as Rivers ran to greet them at their seats at Detroit’s Ford Field just before kick-off. 

Rivers, a devout Catholic, is an old friend of the order, which was founded in 1997, by four Sisters whose mission was to establish a new religious community that combined their Dominican monastic heritage with their commitment to the New Evangelization. 

In only 20 years, the community has grown to over 140 Sisters with an average age of 32 years old. Their youth, inspiring faith, and infectious enthusiasm even drew the attention of Oprah, who featured them twice on her show in 2010 and then, because the shows were so popular, five years later she had them on again for a ”where are they now?” show.

Read more:
The Story Behind the Ann Arbor Dominican Sisters’ Appearance on Oprah

Along with his wife Tiffany, Rivers has been a supporter of the community since 2012, and in 2015, the Sisters awarded him the 2015 Medal of St. Dominic award recognizing his life of service and faith, highlighting the seriousness which he sees himself as a role model, his charity work with abandoned and orphaned children, and for serving as a proponent of chastity and natural family planning. He and his wife welcomed their ninth child in March of 2019.

Read more:
Quarterback and devoted dad Philip Rivers welcomes ninth child

Known for attending Mass before every game, upon receiving an honorary degree from The Catholic University of America in 2014, he told the assembled that his priorities, were faith, family, and football – “in that order.”

While Rivers’ visit with the Sisters didn’t manage to help him beat the Lions, who won 13-10, it certainly goes down as a win in our book.

Tags:
Sports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    When an emperor tried to carry Jesus’ cross with great …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    5 Ways Mark Wahlberg impresses and surprises us
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  5. Jeffrey Bruno
    The church that rose when the towers fell
  6. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    Police issue list of 15 apps your children should avoid
  8. J-P Mauro
    Crown of Thorns makes second appearance since Notre Dame fire
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW