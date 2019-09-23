Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Famous quotes that Mother Teresa did NOT say
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Spirituality

This motto of a Polish nun can radically change your life

BŁOGOSŁAWIONA BERNARDYNA JABŁOŃSKA
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 23, 2019

Bl. Bernardyna Maria Jabłońska led a profound life of service that we can all learn from.

In the beginning of the 20th century, St. Albert Chmielowski sought to spend his life in the service of the poor of Kraków, Poland. He was aided in his work by Bl. Bernardyna Maria Jabłońska, who became the first Mother Superior of his Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis Serving the Poor (more commonly known as the Albertine Sisters).

Both served the poor in an intimate way, living with them and taking care of their every need.

St. John Paul II beatified Bernardyna in 1997 and praised her many virtues, while also revealing a few mottoes that motivated her daily work.

Her motto of life was the words: “To give, eternally to give.” With her gaze fixed on Christ she followed him faithfully, imitating his love. She wanted to satisfy her neighbor’s every request, to dry every tear, to console at least with a word every suffering soul. She always wanted to be good to everyone, but even better to those most tried by fate. She used to say: “My neighbor’s suffering is my suffering.” Together with Saint Albert she founded hospices for those who were sick and homeless as a result of war.

Another way to put that last saying in English can be “My neighbor’s pain is my pain.”

This close identification with the suffering of others is straight from the Gospel, and if lived faithfully on a daily basis, can radically change someone’s life. It gives a new perspective to the suffering of others, making that suffering a part of yourself, instead of keeping it as a foreign element.

Both Bernardyna and Albert are prime examples of what it looks like to serve our suffering neighbor, drawing close to them and taking upon ourselves their suffering. It is a Gospel way of life that is radical, but can bring about an everlasting peace.

Read more:
Brother Albert and St Faustina: 2 visions of Divine Mercy
Read more:
5 Polish saints who changed the world
Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
  3. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
  4. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  5. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Great movies about saints
  7. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW