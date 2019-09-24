Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Lifestyle

10 Fond memories of a Catholic education

FIRST COMMUNION
Marko Vombergar-ALETEIA
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 24, 2019

You might have some of these yourself!

Click here to launch the slideshow

Being a Catholic is certainly a blessing. You’re comforted in pain and learn to live a life of gratitude — even when the kids are bouncing on your bed at 5 a.m. You are connected to a worldwide community of faith, and you have a Heavenly Father who’ll love you no matter what you get up to. Pretty amazing!

But there’s more. Many baptized in the faith at a young age go on to enjoy the benefits of a Catholic education, which create feelings of nostalgia later as we remember those special years. So to celebrate the beauty of a Catholic education, take a look at the slideshow below and take a fond trip down memory lane — and of course, feel free to share your own special memories in the comments!

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
5 Great podcasts for Catholic kids
Read more:
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education

 

 

 

 

Tags:
EducationTraditions
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
  3. Dolors Massot
    Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in …
  4. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  5. Matthew Green
    She kept the baby she conceived when raped and today he’s a …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    How to deal with that toxic person in your life, according to St. …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Nicholas Senz
    The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Chef José Andrés and other celebrities aid victims of Hurricane Dorian
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW