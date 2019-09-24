10 Fond memories of a Catholic education

Being a Catholic is certainly a blessing. You’re comforted in pain and learn to live a life of gratitude — even when the kids are bouncing on your bed at 5 a.m. You are connected to a worldwide community of faith, and you have a Heavenly Father who’ll love you no matter what you get up to. Pretty amazing!

But there’s more. Many baptized in the faith at a young age go on to enjoy the benefits of a Catholic education, which create feelings of nostalgia later as we remember those special years. So to celebrate the beauty of a Catholic education, take a look at the slideshow below and take a fond trip down memory lane — and of course, feel free to share your own special memories in the comments!

