Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Spirituality

What is the Vulgate and why is it important?

SAINT JEROME
Domenico Ghirlandaio | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 30, 2019

For many centuries the Roman Church exclusively used this ancient translation of the Bible.

Unlike today, Christians in the first few centuries of the Church could not go down to the local bookstore and pick up the Bible (or look up a verse on their smart phone); there didn’t even exist a single compilation of sacred scripture until the 4th century.

At the time there were various versions of the Gospels and the letters of St. Paul, as well as of the Old Testament. Christians in Europe used either Greek translations or local Latin translations that were copied and shared among the various communities.

However, it didn’t take long for some of the translations to become corrupt and alter the original meaning of the text. This is why Pope Damasus I commissioned St. Jerome in 382 to take a look at the Gospels and revise the Latin translations based on the oldest Greek manuscripts.

He did exactly that, but after completing the Gospels, St. Jerome’s curiosity was piqued and he began a new translation of the Psalms. Then he traveled to Jerusalem and once in the Holy City he embarked on an ambitious project to translate the entire Old Testament, based on the original Hebrew texts.

It took him around 16 years to complete his attempt, but he didn’t translate every book, skipping Wisdom, Ecclesiasticus, Baruch and Maccabees I and II.

Jerome took great lengths to translate the Hebrew text and to render it into a Latin equivalent that would make sense, yet was faithful to the original. He was one of the first “scripture scholars” to take such care in translating the Bible that his work eventually became known as the vulgata editio (the “common edition”).

While various revisions were made in the subsequent centuries, the Church always looked back to St. Jerome as a standard. By the Council of Trent in the 16th century, the Latin Vulgate had become the official translation of the Bible in the Roman Catholic Church.

In the 17th century the English Douay–Rheims Bible was created; it, too, was based on the Latin Vulgate. It wasn’t until the 20th century that Catholic translators moved away from the Vulgate in favor of going directly to the source material, discovering similar texts to those St. Jerome used in the 4th century.

As a result, the Vulgate shaped the Roman Catholic Church’s liturgical and devotional life for nearly 1,500 years! We have much to owe St. Jerome for his scholarly work, which impacted the Church for most of her history.

Read more:
Check out this Bible translation timeline
Read more:
Where did the Bible come from?

 

 

Tags:
BibleChurch History
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    Indian Jesuit school attacked by 500 armed extremists
  3. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The inside of this Catholic church in Portugal is decorated with …
  7. Jeffrey Bruno
    Rare photos: How America’s first saint nearly went down …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    10 Inspirational Italian saints’ names for baby boys
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW