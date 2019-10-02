Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
News

3 Priests breakdance their way into students’ hearts

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Oct 02, 2019

"It's a way to connect and meet people where they're at." - Father Ricardo Pineda

When the students of Knoxville Catholic High School gathered in the auditorium for a spirit week rally, they probably expected to see their mascot running around with the football team and the cheerleaders to lead the crowd in a rousing chant: a standard pre-homecoming assembly. These expectations, however, were quickly abandoned and jaws were dropped as students witnessed a trio of Catholic priests locked in a heated dance-off.

Knox News reports that the theme of this year’s spirit week was “When Cultures and Faith Embrace,” a motif brought to life through the talents of three priests who hail from California:  Fr. Joseph Aytona, Fr. Jewel Aytona, and Fr. Ricardo Pineda. Fr. Pineda opened the event up with a demonstration of beatboxing, which led to a stupendous display of the modern hip-hop dance style that took the world by storm in the latter quarter of the 20th century.

The three shepherds exhibited exceptional physical strength and endurance as they spun around on the ground, holding themselves up with just their arms while their legs twisted into impressive shapes. They played standing leap-frog, jumping over each other’s heads with the greatest of ease, and then they invited students to come down and show off their own talents.

Margie Hagen of Knox News notes that Fathers Joseph and Jewl Aytona are brothers who grew up in Los Angeles. In their youth, they were drawn to breakdancing, performing in dance teams. After they both entered the priesthood, they found a way to translate their performance art into a ministry.

In an interview with WBIR, Father Pineda spoke about this unconventional ministry and the reactions from the students:

“Good feedback, by the grace of God and thanks be to God, just to utilize whatever God has given us for his greater glory and honor. It’s a way to connect and to meet people where they’re at. So never to lower the standards of the Gospel message, but to find ways to connect with them and then elevate them and raise them up to what the standard is.”

Tags:
ArtCatholicChildrenPriest
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    Rare photos: How America’s first saint nearly went down …
  4. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to the Archangels for protection and healing
  7. Tom Hoopes
    The Joyful Mysteries of the Eucharist
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The spiritual meaning of St. Michael’s name reminds us how …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW