Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Lifestyle

4 Easy ways to celebrate the feast of St. Francis with your family

BLESSING OF THE PETS
JOHN MOORE | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP
Share
Print
Zoe Romanowsky | Oct 03, 2019

He's one of the most popular saints ... and for good reason!

After the Virgin Mary, St. Francis of Assisi may be the most universally beloved saint in the world today. While he’s primarily associated with animals and the natural world, the saint’s holiness and accomplishments are diverse and profound. He lived in radical solidarity with the poor, traveled extensively preaching the Gospel, negotiated peace between Muslims and Christians, and rebuilt the Church — both literally and figuratively. He didn’t simply love animals and nature, he had a profound understanding of the gift of God’s creation and treated it all with reverence and care.

So there’s a lot to celebrate about St. Francis, whose feast day is October 4, and he’s an especially great one to share with kids. Here are four easy ways to do that in the midst of a typically busy day:

Bless your pets

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
Jeffrey Bruno | Aleteia

Many parishes offer a special blessing for pets on or near October 4, so check out the parish churches in your area and bring your pet. If you can’t get there, or don’t have anything like this nearby, bless your pet at home by sprinkling them with holy water and saying a special prayer such as the “Canticle of Creatures” by St. Francis. Kids can especially get into the idea of blessing animals and it’s a perfect entry to sharing more about what St. Francis taught us about viewing other creatures and the natural world as reflections of God.

Serve something inspired by the Umbria region of Italy

Thorsten Frenzel | Pixabay

Assisi, the home town St. Francis, is located in the Umbria region of Italy and has many traditional foods and dishes. If you want to keep it simple, serve some Italian meats like mortadella, ham, sausages or salami, make bruschetta, boil some pasta like strozzapreti, umbricelli or tagliatelle, or simmer some lentil soup. If you want to get fancier, consider serving baked trout or a version of something called torta al testo. For something extra special, don’t forget black truffles. Though expensive, they’re delicious and can be found in higher end groceries or added to olive oils.

Put together a bag of gently used items and give them away

DONATE
By New Africa | Shutterstock

St. Francis came from a wealthy family and enjoyed many privileges until he was called by God to a radical detachment from worldly comforts and luxuries in order to embrace a life of poverty and penance. In this spirit, his feast day is a great time to give everyone a bag and send them to their rooms to choose items that they may not use or need so much anymore to give to others who have less.

Pray one of the prayers of St. Francis at dinner

Volt Collection/Shutterstock

A number of prayers are attributed to the saint of Assisi. The most common is the Prayer of St. Francis, also called The Peace Prayer. While Francis may not have actually written the words of that prayer, he definitely lived them out. You could choose another one to pray at dinner time or bedtime. This one is a great one to commit to memory:

St. Francis’s Prayer Before the Crucifix

Most High, glorious God,
enlighten the darkness of my heart and give me
true faith, certain hope, and perfect charity,
sense and knowledge, Lord, that I may carry out
Your holy and true command. Amen.

 

Read more:
14 Wise words of advice for modern-day life from St. Francis of Assisi
Read more:
3 Ways to live like St. Francis while still being yourself

 

Tags:
FamilySaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to the Archangels for protection and healing
  5. Tom Hoopes
    The Joyful Mysteries of the Eucharist
  6. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor Our Lady of the Rosary in October … and …
  7. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The spiritual meaning of St. Michael’s name reminds us how …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW