Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Aleteia
Toddler’s love for the Virgin Mary goes viral
Art & Culture

Did the Psalms inspire Velásquez’s Crucified Christ?

CHRIST
Diego Velázquez | Public Domain
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Oct 05, 2019

A closer look at the painting’s anatomical detail and use of chiaroscuro sheds light (no pun intended) on the great painter’s creative mind.

Diego Velásquez, the 17th-century Andalusian master, was the lead artist in the court of king Phillip IV, and one of the most prominent painters of the Spanish Golden Age. His importance in the history of art cannot be stressed enough, as his work influenced not only his contemporaries but also some of the developments of later artistic periods, specially in the 19th and 20th centuries. Being knighted in 1658 as a member of the Order of Santiago three years after finishing Las Meninas, and a disciple of the great painter and treatise author Francisco Pacheco, Velásquez was relatively well-versed in not only in artistic but also in biblical and theological matters.

Velásquez’s Crucified Christ might be one of his most famous religious paintings. Some historians claim he learned how to use shocking contrasts of darkness and light from the Italian master Caravaggio (he might have seen his work second-hand, through copies) to add both realism and some amount of theatrical drama to his own paintings. This makes sense, since stylistically speaking (as read in the website of the Museo Del Prado) this piece seems to have been painted shortly after his stay in Italy, in the early 1630s. In fact, the anatomical perfection of the figure of Christ itself follows the neo-Greek ideals of the Renaissance, which Velásquez might have seen with his own eyes in Guido Reni’s work while in Italy.

Read more:
Baroque rifle-wielding Peruvian angels of the 17th century

However, art historians claim there might be yet another explanation for this anatomical perfection: Velásquez might have drawn inspiration from a psalm. At least, indirectly.

Francisco Pacheco, Velásquez’s mentor and father-in-law, was the author of a widely spread treatise, the Arte de la Pintura, a textbook containing detailed and minute instructions for painters who wanted to work on religious iconography. He codified all of the great motifs of baroque religious painting, including how to paint the Holy Trinity, the Immaculate Conception, and, of course, Christ himself, mostly based in Scripture but also in the Tradition and the Magisterium. In his treatise, which the Spanish Inquisition used to oversee artistic production in the domains of the Spanish Empire, Pacheco explicitly wrote:

Christ, Our lord, had no earthly father and thus completely resembled his Mother who, after Him, was the most beautiful creature that God ever created.

This might have been enough direction for Velásquez: indeed, the Tradition has often claimed Christ was indeed the most beautiful of men, so it is only natural Velásquez turned to some of the neo-Greek anatomical beauty canons to work on his Christ. But there might be yet another source justifying Jesus’ alleged physical and supernatural beauty: Psalm 44 (45), which reads “thou art the most beautiful of the sons of men.” In fact, this apparently simple phrase, when joined with classic Greco-Roman studies of harmony and proportion, has modeled Christian iconography to the day, and it is safe to assume Pacheco himself had it in mind when writing his treatise.

Read more:
Understanding Saint Ignatius, Spiritual Father of Pope Francis

But the anatomical and supernatural beauty of the body of Christ is to be found not only in its perfect neo-Greek proportions Velásquez strictly followed, but in the stark contrast between the luminous body of the Christ and the absolute darkness of the scene, which Velásquez surely drew from the Synoptic Gospels: Mark, Matthew, and Luke all claim darkness fell all over the land “from around noon to the ninth hour” (that is, until three in the afternoon). Velásquez’s use of this radical chiaroscuro, some theorists and art critics have explained, aims at representing also the triumph of the light of Christ’s Resurrection over the death and sin, that is, also a supernatural kind of beauty: the ineffable beauty of redemption itself.

Tags:
ArtBaroqueSpain
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Stephen Beale
    Actress Patricia Heaton and Stephen Colbert get personal about …
  4. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  5. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor Our Lady of the Rosary in October … and …
  6. Fr. Paul Habsburg
    The greatest pitfall in married life
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW