Singer Andrea Bocelli venerates the body of St. Padre Pio

He then gave an interview to Foggia Today, an Italian news outlet. “In 2000 I came here and entrusted my father to Padre Pio; he died the following day,” explains Bocelli at FoggiaToday. “Since then a strong bond has remained. I have always felt the protection of St. Pius.“

Bocelli participated in the Mass celebrated by Monsignor Nunzio Galantino, president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, in honor of St. Padre Pio’s death and feast day at the Shrine of St. Padre Pio. Bocelli sang during the Mass, and visited the room of the beloved saint.

Read more: Opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Pope Francis make surprise visit to shelter for troubled youth

Afterwards he posted several photos, credited to Lorenzo Montanelli, on his instagram account.

For his post from St. Pio’s room, Bocelli shared on Instagram: “There are special places, places that are doors thrown wide open to the wonder of the heavens. Sites that augment love and spirituality, which are shaped by the people who blessed them with their holiness.

San Giovanni Rotondo is one of these places — of prayer and care. Being able to experience the regenerating power of the Shrine yesterday alongside the Brothers of St. Pius of Pietralcina and fellow worshipers was the best possible way to spend my birthday. I could not have wished for a greater gift. If we truly think about it, that gift belongs to us all. We receive it every day: life. The miracle that conveys the grace of our Creator.”

At San Giovanni Rotondu, on the occasion of his 61st birthday, on September 22, the legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli venerated the body of St. Padre Pio, whose shrine, theis located in this town on the east coast of Italy.