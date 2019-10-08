Singer Andrea Bocelli venerates the body of St. Padre Pio

"I have always felt the protection of St. Pius," said the legendary opera singer.
. There are special places, places that are doors thrown wide open to the wonder of the heavens. Sites that augment love and spirituality, which are shaped by the people who blessed them with their holiness. San Giovanni Rotondo is one of these places – of prayer and care. Being able to experience the regenerating power of the Shrine yesterday alongside the Brothers of St. Pius of Pietralcina and fellow worshipers, was the best possible way to spend my birthday. I could not have wished for a greater gift. If we truly think about it, that gift belongs to us all. We receive it every day: life. The miracle that conveys the grace of our Creator. . . Ci sono luoghi speciali, porte spalancate sulla meraviglia del cielo… Siti moltiplicatori d’amore e spiritualità, forgiati da chi li ha benedetti con la propria santità. San Giovanni Rotondo è uno di questi spazi, di preghiera e di cura, e poterne rivivere ieri il prodigio e la forza rigenerante, presso il suo Santuario insieme ai confratelli di San Pio di Pietralcina ed a tanti fedeli, è stato il miglior modo possibile per trascorrere il mio compleanno. Regalo più grande non è dato desiderare! Quel regalo che, a ben pensarci, è di tutti ed è d’ogni giorno: la vita, il miracolo che esprime, la grazia di saperne riconoscere il Creatore. . – Andrea . ph: Lorenzo Montanelli
. I beseeched him not to abandon you, to strengthen your faith and hope; this I implored with all the tenacity to be found in my tired soul. . (…) . In the world, all that is good is beautiful; likewise, all that is beautiful is good: “Live for goodness and that alone!”… it was then I understood that life is a gift. . (Taken from the poem “Il dì” by Andrea Bocelli) . . Di non abbandonarvi io lo pregai, di rafforzare in voi fede e speranza; questo implorai con tutta la costanza che nell’anima stanca ritrovai. . (…) . Al mondo, tutto ciò che è buono è bello; del pari, tutto ciò che è bello è buono: “Vivere per il bene e sol per quello!”… compresi allora, che la vita è un dono. . (tratto dalla poesia “Il dì” di Andrea Bocelli)
