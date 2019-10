Archdiocese of Krakow opens beatification process of John Paul II’s parents

The Polish Bishops’ Conference has agreed (nihil obstat) to begin by the Archdiocese of Krakow the process of beatification of the parents of John Paul II – Karol Wojtyła [Sr.] and Emilia nee Kaczorowska. It gives the opportunity to ask the Holy See to start the process at the diocesan level.

At a recent meeting in Warsaw, the Polish Bishops’ Conference agreed to initiate the diocesan phase of the beatification of St. John Paul II’s parents. Below is the official announcement from their website.

John Paul II had a deep love and admiration for his parents and credited them, especially his father, for fostering his vocation to the priesthood.

