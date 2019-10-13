Watch the testimony of the woman miraculously healed by Cardinal Newman’s prayers

In order for a person to be officially declared a saint by the Catholic Church, it general it must be verified that thanks to his or her prayers, two separate miracles have occurred.

The verification of these miracles is a strenuous process, involving medical and theological experts.

For Sunday’s canonization of Cardinal John Henry Newman, the second miracle involved a Chicago woman whose placenta partially detached, causing severe and life-threatening bleeding.

Slumped on her bathroom floor, Melissa Villalobos was unable to get up or muster the strength to call for help. Suddenly it ate to her mind to pray, “Please, Cardinal Newman, make the bleeding stop.”

“And just then, immediately, as soon as I finished the words, the bleeding came to a sudden stop,” Villalobos recounted.

In this brief video, she tells her story, and a doctor confirms that all the studies of the case found no medical explanation. It will give you goosebumps!

Miracles do happen! St. John Henry Newman, pray for us!