Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Church

Watch the testimony of the woman miraculously healed by Cardinal Newman’s prayers

Melissa Villalobos
ROME REPORTS in English | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Oct 13, 2019

She and her unborn daughter were in danger of losing their lives, when she prayed: "Please, Cardinal Newman, make the bleeding stop."

In order for a person to be officially declared a saint by the Catholic Church, it general it must be verified that thanks to his or her prayers, two separate miracles have occurred.

Read more:
How does the Church recognize a miracle like the one just approved at Knock?

The verification of these miracles is a strenuous process, involving medical and theological experts.

For Sunday’s canonization of Cardinal John Henry Newman, the second miracle involved a Chicago woman whose placenta partially detached, causing severe and life-threatening bleeding.

Slumped on her bathroom floor, Melissa Villalobos was unable to get up or muster the strength to call for help. Suddenly it ate to her mind to pray, “Please, Cardinal Newman, make the bleeding stop.”

“And just then, immediately, as soon as I finished the words, the bleeding came to a sudden stop,” Villalobos recounted.

In this brief video, she tells her story, and a doctor confirms that all the studies of the case found no medical explanation. It will give you goosebumps!

Miracles do happen! St. John Henry Newman, pray for us!

Read more:
Cardinal Newman’s vast corpus of writings available online
Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Archdiocese of Krakow opens beatification process of John Paul …
  4. Patty Knap
    Singer Andrea Bocelli venerates the body of St. Padre Pio
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This ancient book nearly made it into the Bible
  6. Larry Peterson
    This is the only officially recognized Marian apparition in the …
  7. Cecilia Pigg
    What if today was your last day on earth? 
  8. Betsy Kerekes
    6 Phrases to keep in your back pocket when raising teens
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW