Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Inspiring Stories

Cousins who thought each other had died during the Holocaust, reunite 75 years later

COUSINS REUNION
Leetal Ofer - Facebook
Share
Print
Maria Paola Daud and Matthew Green | Oct 15, 2019

Genealogical studies, DNA, and Facebook all helped bring them together.

Morris Sana, 87 years old, and Simon Mairowitz, 85, were cousins and best friends in their childhood, until the day the Nazis, during World War II, separated them in their home country of Romania.

Morris believed that his beloved cousin had been killed by the Nazis. Simon thought the same about Morris. The cousins had completely lost track of each other in the chaos of World War II, during the persecution of Jews and the Holocaust; according to an article by Nidhi Singh on Good Morning America, the last time they remember seeing each other was in 1943 or 1944.

The GMA article explains that the reunion came about thanks to efforts by Carmela Ofer, Morris Sana’s daughter. She discovered through a cousin she’d contacted on Facebook, Carol Ritter Elbaz, that they had living relatives in England who were part of Mairowitz’s side of the family—a surprise, given that they were listed as victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust remembrance Center located in Israel. Through Elbaz’ genealogical investigations and a DNA test that Ofer had taken earlier, they confirmed their family connection with Gemma Brown and her mother, Alison O’Callaghan, in England. O’Callaghan is Mairowitz’s daughter.

It turns out that while Morris Sana had escaped with his mother and sister (his brothers had been killed by the Nazis) through Italy and Paris, and eventually had moved to Israel, Mairowitz had escaped with his sister and ended up in England.

Once the families had found each other, they made arrangements to meet in Israel. Leetal Ofer, Sana’s granddaughter, shared on Facebook a video of the moment the two cousins met for the first time in 75 years. She comments, “This is one of the most moving things I’ve ever seen and I’d love to share it with you.”

Read more:
A Holocaust love story … and an incredible rediscovery 39 years later
Read more:
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Tags:
FamilyInspiring stories
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Archdiocese of Krakow opens beatification process of John Paul …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Meet Sandra Sabattini, a 22-year-old soon to be beatified
  5. Betsy Kerekes
    6 Phrases to keep in your back pocket when raising teens
  6. Matthew Becklo
    ‘Joker’ is not a political statement … it’s a …
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Finding in the Temple: When Mary herself teaches us what we need …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW