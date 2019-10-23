How to adore God in the silence of your home

Often when Catholics think of adoration, they envision kneeling before the altar in church and adoring God present in the Holy Eucharist. While that may be one of the most effective ways to adore God, most Catholics never get the chance to enter a church building during the week and can’t spend extra time in church on Sunday.

In reality a prayer of adoration can be performed anywhere, in a church or in your living room. The key is to know what adoration is and how to engage in this type of prayer.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains that “Adoration is the first attitude of man acknowledging that he is a creature before his Creator. It exalts the greatness of the Lord who made us and the almighty power of the Savior who sets us free from evil. Adoration is homage of the spirit to the ‘King of Glory,’ respectful silence in the presence of the ‘ever greater’ God. Adoration of the thrice-holy and sovereign God of love blends with humility and gives assurance to our supplications” (CCC 2628).

Adoration at its most essential element is a recognition that God is God and we are not. This type of prayer acknowledges the wonder and beauty of God and how his protective hand is over all creation.

St. Ignatius of Loyola provides a simple way to perform an act of adoration in his Spiritual Exercises.

A step or two before the place where I am to contemplate or meditate, I will stand for the space of an Our Father and, with my consciousness raised on high, consider how the Lord my God looks upon me. Then I will make an act of reverence or humility.

We often forget that God is everywhere, not only in the church building. He is constantly at our side and looking upon us with kindness and mercy. When we realize this simple fact, we can adore God anywhere we are and recognize his loving presence.

