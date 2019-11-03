Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Rachel Molinatti
The dog who waits for grace before meals
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Spirituality

Meditate on the Glorious Mystery reflections in our ‘Clack the Beads in October’ series

GLORIOUS MYSTERIES
Public Domain | Wellcome Collection/CC BY 4.0 | Perledarte/CC BY-NC 2.0
Share
Print
Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP | Nov 03, 2019

The Glorious Mysteries systematically crush all the stones that separate us from God.

The Glorious Mysteries make Easter present each time we pray them. Each and every time we turn to these mysteries we recall the great victory of Christ over sin and death. The Lord Jesus, who once was dead, now lives! The extraordinary graces of Easter morning sound forth from the Holy Sepulcher, echoed in our recollection of these incredible moments.

Pope Francis describes Easter, saying, “Easter is the feast of tombstones taken away, rocks rolled aside.” The Holy Father teaches, “God takes away even the hardest stones against which our hopes and expectations crash: death, sin, fear, worldliness. Human history does not end before a tombstone, because today it encounters the ‘living stone,’ the risen Jesus.”

The Glorious Mysteries systematically crush all the stones that separate us from God. Jesus defeats death, undoing Adam’s first sin. He ascends to heaven where he intercedes for us before the Father. He sends his Holy Spirit to enlighten and encourage. Then he draws his Mother to himself, making her the first to know the glory of the Saints to come.

Praying the glorious mysteries increases the three great Christian virtues: faith, hope, and charity. Our faith is increased whenever we confess that Jesus died and rose again. Our hope is strengthen as we ponder the arrival in heaven of Jesus and his Mother. Our charity grows as we long for union with God, when we shall see him face to face.

As we conclude this month of the Rosary, may we never cease to grow in our love for the Blessed Virgin Mary. The Rosary is the kind of prayer that we can never exhaust. As St. Therese of Lisieux says, “I take refuge, then, in prayer, and turn to Mary, and our Lord always triumphs.”

Read more: Resurrection: The last laugh

Read more: Ascension: Jesus cannot simply go back to life as it was

Read more: Pentecost: He comes, too, bearing gifts

Read more: Assumption: Could the dwelling place of the Word be given to worms?

Read more: Coronation: All her queenly authority is for defeating her sworn enemy

 

Tags:
RosaryRosary Reflections
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the Mexican grandma taking the cooking world by storm
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    St. Mary of Edessa: A saint for those who have loved Jesus but …
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Ways to celebrate All Souls Day as a family
  7. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
  8. Daniel Esparza
    In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW