Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Katherine Ruddy
Meet the five new saints of the Catholic Church

Editor's choice
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms

Philip Rivers
Los Angeles Chargers | Twitter | Fair Use
Cerith Gardiner | Nov 05, 2019

The dad-of-many demonstrated his multi-tasking skills during a post-game chat with the media.

Football star and father of nine Philip Rivers recently showed his parenting prowess when he juggled his youngest daughter, seven-month-old Anna, while handling a post-game press conference.

The devout Catholic and quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers stepped onto the stage after his team’s successful game against the Green Bay Packers, in which they won 26-11. Although the win may have been impressive — and the debrief informative — all eyes were on baby Anna in the strong arms of her football-playing dad, dressed in the team’s colors.

During the conference Anna seemed to familiarize herself with the surroundings and behaved impeccably for a full eight minutes while her dad chatted about the game. The veteran father showed he’s a complete natural as he made the occasional arm swap and got on with his job as if it were just a regular day at work. The result: an adorable daddy-daughter moment.

Anna’s appearance with her dad isn’t overly surprising, as Rivers is known for putting family first. As father to seven girls and two boys, and husband to his high school sweetheart, the football star is setting a great example to dads everywhere on how to be a family man.

 

Read more: 9 Celebrities inspired by their large families

Read more: Quarterback and devoted dad Philip Rivers welcomes ninth child

 

Fatherhood Parenting Sports
