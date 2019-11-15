Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms

Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Zelda Caldwell
World-record winning gymnast Simone Biles leans on her Catholic faith
6 Spiritual lessons a mother can learn in her second trimester

Annabelle Moseley | Nov 15, 2019

Let this special phase of pregnancy help you to grow spiritually!

This is the second in a series on spiritual lessons a woman can discover in each trimester of her pregnancy. You can find read the first one here.
Like every trimester of pregnancy, the second trimester abounds with opportunities to discover some essential spiritual lessons that will help you grow closer to your baby and to God. Take a look at these 6 wonderful spiritual moments to savor in your second trimester that you won’t find in most parenting books.

1
Joy as you feel the the baby's first kicks...

What a feeling! The first time it comes, even if it’s not your first pregnancy, it’s an experience of wonder and awe. Your baby has touched you, reminding you he or she is there. What a joy! And joy is a fruit of the spirit to treasure. C.S. Lewis writes of being “surprised by joy,” and says that authentic experiences of joy often take us by surprise. Who can imagine a greater surprise of joy than that first kick? Delight in this miracle. 

2
Surrender to the will of God when it comes to your child's gender...

This is the trimester that most people can discover their baby’s sex. If you choose to do that, remember it’s all in God’s will. My grandmother, who had six kids, always said, “it doesn’t matter if you have all girls or all boys or only one child … what matters is that you realize that God will always give you the child you’re meant to have.” So whatever you or your family might have secretly been hoping for, girl or a boy, surrender completely and joyfully to the will of God, knowing that God always gives you the child that you’re meant to have. 

3
Patience if you choose to wait...

If you decide to wait until delivery to find out the gender, you’ll have to cultivate patience! It won’t always be easy when you’re wondering what color to paint the nursery or what gifts to request on the registry, but it sure is a great way to remind yourself and others that you surrender all control to God and that you know good things come to those who wait.

4
Gentleness in speech as you go about daily life...

It’s true; the second trimester is the time when baby can start hearing you. Although he or she is too young to understand meaning, they can sense moods and tones. Ask yourself: what are the first words you’d like to expose your baby to? The sounds of love and good words or of negativity and hateful speech? Sow good seeds of kind speech; the ones you want your children to emulate some day. Don’t forget the sounds of laughter and beautiful music!

5
Trust in God as you pray for guidance in choosing godparents...

Not long after your baby is born, it will be time to plan the baptism. How wonderful if, through prayer, you discern who the godparents should be… and how lovely to be able to ask them ahead of the birth and ask them to begin praying for the baby in their special role.

6
Humility as you get more advice than you want...

As everyone gives you advice, your act of listening humbly and politely is actually strengthening you spiritually. So keep kind and gracious even when you’ve heard for the bazillionth time to “prepare for sleepless nights.”

 

Read more: 9 Saints to turn to in the months of your pregnancy

Read more: 12 Amazing pregnancy moments to cherish

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints' names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don't deserve Houston Astros fans
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
