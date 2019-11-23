Golfer Brandon Matthews has surprising reaction to fan who puts him off his game

The 25-year-old cared more for a vulnerable fan than his own competition chances.
A tweet from Sports Center explains the incident: The golfer was told by the tournament director that the man who yelled out had Down syndrome and he’d simply been overwhelmed with emotion. Right away Matthews forgot his own disappointment and thought only of the man.
Having grown up around people with disabilities, the golfer said he had a “soft spot in his heart for it.” He went on to share how terrible he’d felt for even being upset in the first place, and was only focused on how the man was feeling, not wanting him to feel bad, or for others to blame him:
“I didn’t want him to be mad at himself, I wanted to make sure he knew that I wasn’t mad. That’s all I wanted to do.”
So, being the perfect gentleman, Matthews asked to meet up with the fan and gave him a hug a signed glove and a ball. Wanting the man to have a “positive experience” from the whole event, the 25-year-old golfer showed the whole golf community that a true champion is someone who puts the needs of others before himself.
As Matthews explained to PGATour.com, which also gives more of the technical golf details: “There are some things in life that are just bigger than golf. And this was one of them.”
Read more: 11 Golfing champions who get by on a swing and a prayer
Read more: 10 Inspirational people with Down syndrome who smashed records and expectations
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?