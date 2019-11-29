The one Advent calendar your family needs

Spread a little goodwill with this thoughtful appraoch to Advent.
It’s called the reverse calendar (you may have seen it on social media). It actually begins on December 1 with an empty basket. Then, on each day leading up to Christmas you add an item to the basket, with the aim of giving a full basket of goodies and essentials to the homeless, a senior home, or a charitable cause that looks out for the vulnerable members of society on Christmas Day.
It’s a simple but worthwhile idea that can get all the family involved. I love to get to make one of my kids responsible for adding an item each day. As they are old enough, they go off to the local store and pick out a product that they think might be useful, or even a tasty treat, for someone in need. On Christmas Day the basket is then full of canned goods, toothpaste, and the offerings of my youngest child — lots of chocolate!
The gifts don’t have to be expensive, and some can even come from your own pantry. The essence is purely to share in this season of goodwill with those who might not be feeling so festive.
Read more: 10 Advent apps to deepen your experience of the season
Read more: 7 Tips for celebrating Advent as a family
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?