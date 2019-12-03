Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Spirituality

St. Francis Xavier encourages us to love God for only one reason

Francis Xavier
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Dec 03, 2019

Ask yourself, why do you love God?

When we say we “love God,” sometimes it isn’t always for the purest motives. We may love God, because he blesses us with many graces, or because he has healed our broken heart.

While basing our love of God on particular events in our lives or the future promise of Heaven isn’t bad in itself, St. Francis Xavier encourages us to love God because of who he is and how he loved us first.

In a similar way that a child loves a parent from the first moments of their life, we too should love God without any strings attached. This type of love can endure any type of hardship or difficulty and will help us when we feel alone and abandoned.

Here is a prayer traditionally attributed to St. Francis Xavier, called his “Hymn of Love,” that illustrates this basic principle, focusing on how we should love God, not because of any future gain or to avoid a future punishment, but because God is God and already showed the depths of his love for us on the cross.

O God, I love Thee, for Thyself
And not that I may heaven gain,
Nor because those who love Thee not,
Must suffer hell’s eternal pain.

Thou, O my Jesus! Thyself didst me
Upon the cross embrace;
For me didst bear the nails and spear
And manifold disgrace; 

And griefs and torments numberless,
And sweat of agony;
E’en death itself—and all for one
Who was Thine enemy.

Then why, O blessed Jesus Christ,
Should I not love Thee well,
Not for the sake of winning heaven,
Or of escaping hell;

Not with the hope of gaining aught,
Not seeking a reward;
But as Thyself hast loved me,
O ever-loving Lord?

E’en so I love Thee, and will love,
And in Thy praise will sing,
Solely because Thou art my God,
And my eternal King.

Read more: Pray to the baby Jesus for a heart glowing with love

Read more: Enclose your intentions in Jesus’ loving heart with this prayer

Tags:
Spiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
  6. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  7. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW