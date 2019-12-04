Why do people place candles in their windows at Christmastime?

The tradition was brought to America by Irish immigrants whose ancestors had endured religious persecution.
Did you know that this popular custom was brought to the United States by Irish immigrants in the 19th century?
Irish Catholics practiced their face in secret
The custom of having candles in windows has its origins in the time of British persecution of Catholics in Ireland. Under the penal laws passed against Catholics in Britain and Ireland after the Reformation, the practice of Catholicism was effectively banned.
Priests were ordered to leave the country by May 1, 1698, or be hanged. Catholics faced imprisonment, fines, and even death if they were caught attending Mass. The penal laws made it highly inconvenient to be a practicing Catholic. They were forbidden from traveling five miles from home, giving their children a Catholic education, and if a Protestant decided he wanted a Catholic’s horse, he could have it, no matter its value, for £5.
In an article in the Arlington Catholic Herald, Fr. William Saunders writes that under this persecution, the Irish kept the faith by practicing their religion surreptitiously. Priests would celebrate Mass outdoors, in secret, on “Mass rocks,” and they would offer instruction in the faith from behind hedges, earning them the name “Hedge Schoolmasters.”
Read more: Ireland’s “Mass rocks” are powerful reminder of ancestors’ strong faith
The candle in a window as a signal from underground Catholics
And at Christmas, Saunders writes, “every faithful Irish Catholic family hoped to have a priest visit their home so that they could receive the sacraments and in return offer him hospitality.”
As a sign to the priest making his rounds on Christmas Eve, they would place lit candles in their windows to indicate that he would be safe and welcome.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?