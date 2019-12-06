A short prayer to begin your day with God

Many saints have reiterated the point that the first moments of the morning are the most important of the day. How you begin your day will have a direct impact on how you can handle the various challenges that will inevitably come.

To start your day on the right foot, it is recommended to begin with a short prayer. For example, simply making the sign of the cross can call upon God’s graces as you sleepily roll out of bed.

Another short prayer is provided by the Golden Manual and can be easily memorized to begin your day with God at your side.

In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, I arise. May he bless, preserve, and govern me, and bring me to everlasting life. Amen.

