A short prayer to begin your day with God

The prayer is easy to memorize and starts your day on the right foot.
To start your day on the right foot, it is recommended to begin with a short prayer. For example, simply making the sign of the cross can call upon God’s graces as you sleepily roll out of bed.
Another short prayer is provided by the Golden Manual and can be easily memorized to begin your day with God at your side.
In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, I arise. May he bless, preserve, and govern me, and bring me to everlasting life. Amen.
