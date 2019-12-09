Pope Francis drops in on “100 Nativity Scenes” exhibit

This annual exhibit is in its 44th year and runs this year through January 12
As well as looking at the over 150 Nativity scenes which come from Italy and more than 40 other countries, the pope said a prayer and blessed those present.
Read more: Pope Francis explains the symbolism of each figure in the Nativity scene
The exhibition is now in its 44th year and is hosted by the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization.
The 2019 edition of 100 Presepi runs until January 12, at the Pius X Hall in Rome’s Via del Ospedale.
Read more: Pope Francis points to St. Francis at spot of the first Nativity scene, where Baby Jesus appeared
