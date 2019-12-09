Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Zelda Caldwell
10 Tweets that prove that we don’t deserve Houston Astros fans

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Pope Francis drops in on “100 Nativity Scenes” exhibit

110 NATIVITY SCENES
FABIO FRUSTACI | POOL | AFP
Aleteia | Dec 09, 2019

This annual exhibit is in its 44th year and runs this year through January 12

Pilgrims and tourists got a big surprise on Monday afternoon when Pope Francis made a visit to the 100 Presepi (Nativity Scenes) exhibition which has just opened in the Vatican.

As well as looking at the over 150 Nativity scenes which come from Italy and more than 40 other countries, the pope said a prayer and blessed those present.

Read more: Pope Francis explains the symbolism of each figure in the Nativity scene

The exhibition is now in its 44th year and is hosted by the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization.

The 2019 edition of 100 Presepi runs until January 12, at the Pius X Hall in Rome’s Via del Ospedale.

Read more: Pope Francis points to St. Francis at spot of the first Nativity scene, where Baby Jesus appeared

ChristmasPope Francis
