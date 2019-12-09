Pope Francis drops in on “100 Nativity Scenes” exhibit

Pilgrims and tourists got a big surprise on Monday afternoon when Pope Francis made a visit to the 100 Presepi (Nativity Scenes) exhibition which has just opened in the Vatican.

As well as looking at the over 150 Nativity scenes which come from Italy and more than 40 other countries, the pope said a prayer and blessed those present.

The exhibition is now in its 44th year and is hosted by the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization.

The 2019 edition of 100 Presepi runs until January 12, at the Pius X Hall in Rome’s Via del Ospedale.

