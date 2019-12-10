Churchgoer creates gingerbread homage to Notre Dame

The 8-ft gingerbread house used more than 450 pounds of ingredients.
This is not the first work of gingerbread art that Stiffler has made. She explained to KSHB41 that the whole thing was the idea of Father Steven Rogers, pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston. Three years ago he commissioned Stiffler to create a gingerbread replica of their own church.
The following year Lisa stepped it up with a gingerbread replica of St. Peter’s Basilica, complete with St. Peter’s Square. The construction of St. Peter’s was such a monumental undertaking that she took 2018 off, but after the fires raged in Notre Dame this past April, Stiffler thought it was only right to pay tribute to one of the Catholic Church’s greatest landmarks.
Of the project, Lisa said:
“It’s just a feel good project. I think so many people are going to get joy out of it, and honestly while we were making it we got such a sense of accomplishment.”
The completion of this gingerbread house took 50 batches of gingerbread, producing more than 450 pieces. It was modeled after a 3D puzzle of Notre Dame, from which the bakers determined the size and shape of the pieces. KSHB41 gives a list of the ingredients included:
From the doorknobs to the flying buttresses, there’s no shortage of detail. The design utilizes pretzels for railings, chocolate for gargoyles, chocolate Krispies for landscaping, and it has more than 100 “stained glass” windows made from melted Jolly Ranchers. It also has more than 500 LED lights.
