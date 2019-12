10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Click here to launch the slideshow

Across the globe, countries adopt different traditions at Christmas time that reflect their own heritage and faith. One such country is Ireland, whose rich history has provided some very sweet traditions that might add a little more meaning to your own Christmas celebrations. So click on the slideshow to discover a few ways you can bring the Emerald Isle into your own home during this festive and holy season.

Read more: 12 Unusual Christmas traditions from around the world

Read more: 11 British royal Christmas traditions