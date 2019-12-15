Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Katherine Ruddy
Christmas tree and Nativity scene shine in Saint Peter’s Square
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Cerith Gardiner
7 Baby girls’ names that capture the spirit of Advent and Christmas

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Spirituality

Pray this Psalm to increase your joy

SUNDAY MASS
Catholic Diocese of Saginaw | Flickr CC by ND 2.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Dec 15, 2019

Psalm 95 gives us the perfect prayer to reignite a joyful heart.

Christians are meant to be joyful, filled with the hope and love of God, ready to announce the “Good News” of salvation. However, this is more easily said than done, and we are tempted to focus on the world’s darkness, instead of the light.

Sometimes the best thing to do is to turn to the Bible and repeat the inspired words of God over and over again until our heart is changed. God is the one who can warm the coldness of our heart and many of the Psalms can help in this regard.

Here is an excerpt from Psalm 95 that provides a perfect prayer to give praise to God and increase the joy in our lives. No matter what suffering we endure in life, we can always sing joyfully to God, trusting that he will bring us out of the pit and into his warm embrace.

Come, let us sing joyfully to the Lord;
cry out to the rock of our salvation.
Let us come before him with a song of praise,
joyfully sing out our psalms.
For the Lord is the great God,
the great king over all gods,
Whose hand holds the depths of the earth;
who owns the tops of the mountains.
The sea and dry land belong to God,
who made them, formed them by hand.

Enter, let us bow down in worship;
let us kneel before the Lord who made us.
For he is our God,
we are the people he shepherds,
the sheep in his hands.

Read more: This Psalm can be prayed for deceased relatives and friends

Read more: 6 Psalms to help us through the difficult times of life

Tags:
BibleSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Aleteia
    Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve …
  4. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    A patron saint for strong-willed children and those with fiery …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  6. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
  8. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW