Pray this Psalm to increase your joy

Psalm 95 gives us the perfect prayer to reignite a joyful heart.
Sometimes the best thing to do is to turn to the Bible and repeat the inspired words of God over and over again until our heart is changed. God is the one who can warm the coldness of our heart and many of the Psalms can help in this regard.
Here is an excerpt from Psalm 95 that provides a perfect prayer to give praise to God and increase the joy in our lives. No matter what suffering we endure in life, we can always sing joyfully to God, trusting that he will bring us out of the pit and into his warm embrace.
Come, let us sing joyfully to the Lord;
cry out to the rock of our salvation.
Let us come before him with a song of praise,
joyfully sing out our psalms.
For the Lord is the great God,
the great king over all gods,
Whose hand holds the depths of the earth;
who owns the tops of the mountains.
The sea and dry land belong to God,
who made them, formed them by hand.
Enter, let us bow down in worship;
let us kneel before the Lord who made us.
For he is our God,
we are the people he shepherds,
the sheep in his hands.
