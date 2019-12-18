Cardinal Newman’s translation of the Church’s Advent hymn

Our Lady is hailed as the open gate of Heaven.
It is a beautiful prayer, one that points our hearts towards Bethlehem, in eager anticipation of the birth of the Savior.
While generally chanted in Latin, there are a number of translations. One beautiful rendering in English is thanks to St. John Henry Newman:
Mother of the Redeemer, who art ever of heaven
The open gate, and the star of the sea, aid a fallen people,
Which is trying to rise again; thou who didst give birth,
While Nature marveled how, to thy Holy Creator,
Virgin both before and after, from Gabriel’s mouth
Accepting the All hail, be merciful towards sinners.
V: The angel of the Lord declared unto Mary
R: And she conceived by the Holy Spirit.
Read more: This Advent Marian hymn points the way to Bethlehem
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?