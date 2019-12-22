Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton shows needy families at Christmas “God loves them”

Few things are more heartwarming during the Christmas season than seeing joy brought to suffering children. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife, JJ, have made a beautiful tradition of doing exactly that, year after year.

It’s been almost 10 years since the Daltons launched their foundation , which seeks “to show God’s love and grace while providing support, resources and experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families,” as stated in their website’s mission statement

The Daltons’ annual Christmas event is regularly hosted at the NFL’s Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati where Dalton plays. The evening includes a Build-a-Bear station, interactive games, and gifts, such as extravagantly decorated Christmas trees, for the families to take home.



“We have the opportunity to … talk about … the purpose that Jesus has for all of [the families in attendance],” JJ said of this year’s celebration . “We are grateful for the platform that God has given [us] to show these families the love that He has for them and that they aren’t alone.”

In addition to their generous, annual Christmas event, the Daltons host numerous other functions throughout the year to provide bliss and fellowship for these families. One special event, known as Date Night , includes care and entertainment for the ill and disabled little ones while their parents get away for a much needed evening out together. It’s heartening to know that in all their success and stardom, the Daltons still prioritize marriage, even for other families.