Florida man pays off utility bills for 36 families and inspires a movement

Michael Esmond appreciates how financial struggles can ruin the festive season.
The former veteran received his own utility bill, which needed to be paid by December 26. It reminded him of a time in the 1980s when he had to go without power throughout the Christmas season after getting into financial hardship when trying to pay for presents and manage the essentials. This resulted in his family going without gas for the whole of the winter period in what happened to be one of the harshest winters recorded in Pensacola. It was this memory that made him think of the impact these fuel bills might have on some of his neighbors who weren’t so comfortably off.
The former veteran contacted the city of Gulf Breeze and asked if there was a way he could help those whose bills were overdue, as reported in the BBC. The question brought one of the city’s utility supervisors, Joanne Oliver, to tears. She said, “For someone like him, a veteran, to come in and do some grand gesture. It was heartfelt for me.”
Esmond ended up paying $4,600 to help 36 families in his community. And, unbeknownst to Esmond, the city sent out cards to those whose bills had been paid off, stating: “It is our honor and privilege to inform you that your past due utility bill has been paid by Gulf Breeze Pools & Spas. You can rest easier this holiday season knowing you have one less bill to pay.”
The septuagenarian thinks his gesture has really struck a chord with people who are promising to “pay it forward” by getting involved in charitable acts themselves.
The timing of Esmond’s generosity doesn’t just reflect the goodwill we should all show each another. He has inspired a movement that will hopefully continue into the Christmas season and beyond.
Read more: 3 Steps to figuring out our faith and finances
Read more: 14 Celebrities whose acts of charity are changing lives
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?