Children who asked for a hen for Christmas will get free eggs for a year

As reported by a Catholic blog in Brazil, Ancoradouro , 45 children from a community in the metropolitan area of Fortaleza (northeastern Brazil) will receive free eggs for a year, donated by a large egg company called Avine. The decision was made by the company when they heard the story of two friends, Antonio Alejandro, 7, and Antonio Erick de Menezes, 9. The boys, in a letter written to Santa Claus, asked for a hen as a Christmas gift so that their families could eat at least one egg every day.

Pedro Henrique Brito, one of the company’s directors, said in a statement:

“When we saw that the children wanted to get a chicken to have an egg to eat every day, I immediately thought that they wouldn’t be able to achieve their goal, because I know that each chicken only lays one egg every two days. So we compared the children’s request to Avine’s values, which are to unite people, be socially responsible, help others, and transform society into a better world. In this sense, we decided to give every child in the community a box of eggs every month for one year. Our business is centered on the food they wish to have on their plate. So, we didn’t close our eyes to this request … and it is always a satisfaction to help those in need.”

According to Ancoradouro, Avine was founded in Ceará in 1992 and is today one of the largest egg companies in Brazil, producing over 1.5 million eggs per day. The company’s automated units cover all phases of production, classification, processing, packing and logistics. Besides its own brand, the eggs produced by the company are also marketed under the brands of large national and international networks. The company also maintains an important environmental commitment in the management of waste from its farms and in the maintenance of green areas and native forest, planting more than 25,000 tree seedlings per year.

The company’s decision certainly could be seen in part as a marketing campaign, but Aleteia is sharing it because we consider that when companies make gestures of involvement with the needy population, their actions deserve to be reported, encouraged, and supported.

