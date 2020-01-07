Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Inspiring Stories

Children who asked for a hen for Christmas will get free eggs for a year

Avine, via Ancoradouro (Reprodução)
Share
Print
Aleteia | Jan 07, 2020

Company decides to make two little boys’ wishes come true.

As reported by a Catholic blog in Brazil, Ancoradouro, 45 children from a community in the metropolitan area of Fortaleza (northeastern Brazil) will receive free eggs for a year, donated by a large egg company called Avine. The decision was made by the company when they heard the story of two friends, Antonio Alejandro, 7, and Antonio Erick de Menezes, 9. The boys, in a letter written to Santa Claus, asked for a hen as a Christmas gift so that their families could eat at least one egg every day.

Pedro Henrique Brito, one of the company’s directors, said in a statement:

“When we saw that the children wanted to get a chicken to have an egg to eat every day, I immediately thought that they wouldn’t be able to achieve their goal, because I know that each chicken only lays one egg every two days. So we compared the children’s request to Avine’s values, which are to unite people, be socially responsible, help others, and transform society into a better world. In this sense, we decided to give every child in the community a box of eggs every month for one year. Our business is centered on the food they wish to have on their plate. So, we didn’t close our eyes to this request … and it is always a satisfaction to help those in need.”

According to Ancoradouro, Avine was founded in Ceará in 1992 and is today one of the largest egg companies in Brazil, producing over 1.5 million eggs per day. The company’s automated units cover all phases of production, classification, processing, packing and logistics. Besides its own brand, the eggs produced by the company are also marketed under the brands of large national and international networks. The company also maintains an important environmental commitment in the management of waste from its farms and in the maintenance of green areas and native forest, planting more than 25,000 tree seedlings per year.

The company’s decision certainly could be seen in part as a marketing campaign, but Aleteia is sharing it because we consider that when companies make gestures of involvement with the needy population, their actions deserve to be reported, encouraged, and supported.

Read more: How we should “think differently” about poverty

Read more: Inspirational 9-year-old makes sure all her classmates get to celebrate their birthdays

Tags:
ChristmasInspiration
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why Catholics bow their heads at the name of Jesus
  5. Łukasz Kobeszko
    In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    A 1500-Year-Old Underground Byzantine Church Is Found in Turkey
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    12 Catholics who will restore your faith in humanity
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]