Patriots’ tight end Benjamin Watson is producing an anti-abortion documentary

New England Patriots’ tight end Benjamin Watson, who is retiring after a storied 15-year career in the NFL, has already embarked on a new career as a filmmaker.

The pro-life Christian, and 39-year-old father of seven has announced that he is producing a documentary about the history of abortion in the the United States.

“My goal is to unveil the truth about abortion, the laws, the history and where our country is headed. I believe in the sanctity of life, be it in the womb or on your deathbed. That’s my conviction. But with the film, I’ll engage those who disagree and hear their reasoning. The No. 1 thing I’m looking for is empathy on both sides,” Watson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Watson is executive producer of the film, called Divided Hearts of America. Filming began last May and continued during the Patriots’ bye week last fall. The film is now in post-production.

In the documentary, which has a budget of less than $1 million, Watson interviews about 30 pro-life and pro- choice Americans, including with former presidential candidate Ben Carson and Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A long-time supporter of the pro-life cause, Watson spoke at the 2017 March for Life in Washington, and was known for his charitable work throughout his football career. He was a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Watson and his wife Kirsten serve the needy through their charity, the One More Foundation, which they established in 2008 to “carry the hope and love of Christ to those who need it most, while understanding that the best and most efficient way to reach people’s hearts is by first meeting their physical needs.”

Children are not a burden — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 15, 2020

Watson is not shy about talking about his faith and his opposition to abortion. Last May he spoke out against actress Alyssa Milano on Twitter, after she said that banning abortions would hurt the poor and minority women of color.

Watson was drafted 32nd overall by the New England Patriots in 2004, and later played for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints. In 2018 Watson returned to the New England Patriots for his final season. A fan favorite on and off the field, Watson, will probably be best remembered for what some consider “the greatest play” in the history of football (watch video below until the end):