Listen to Paco Peña’s ‘Misa Flamenca’: A perfect blend of Gypsy and choral music

In 1991, one of the world’s foremost traditional Iberian guitar players composed his acclaimed Flamenco Mass.
A brilliant musical career took him from Madrid to London, where he became a soloist in 1960. While in England, he generated so much interest in the British audience (who might have never been acquainted with flamenco) that he soon found himself sharing the stage with artists such as Jimi Hendrix, playing in the Royal Albert Hall, and touring around the US (with performances at NYC’s Carnegie Hall).
Peña is the founder of the world’s first university course on flamenco guitar, at the Rotterdam Conservatory of Music.
One of his famous compositions is his Misa Flamenca: a whole flamenco Mass, including a Gloria and renditions of the Creed and the Lord’s Prayer. You can listen to the whole critic-acclaimed Mass in the link below.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?