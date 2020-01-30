8 Inspirational quotes from the legendary Kobe Bryant

If you or your kids need a little motivation, look to the words of the late sporting hero.
Although he’d racked up numerous basketball accolades in his 20-year career on the courts, the former LA Lakers’ player also achieved an incredible amount of success since retiring from the game nearly four years ago. While proving his business skills, Bryant also founded a basketball academy — where he was heading with his daughter and others for a game, during the fatal helicopter trip — and was heavily involved in philanthropic work.
In his 41 years, Bryant packed in an incredible amount professionally while also being a dad to four girls and husband to Vanessa Bryant, his wife of 18 years. The road wasn’t always easy, but Bryant’s focus, determination, and fighting spirit are a great example for those times when you need confidence, or just a big nudge to keep going. Here are some of Bryant’s most inspiring motivational quotes.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?