Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
6 Saints to turn to if your child is struggling at school
Jeffrey Bruno
How a rundown little house in Brooklyn changed the lives of thousands
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Lifestyle

The Catholic meaning behind 11 US towns and cities your kids should know

SAINT LOUIS
Daniel Schwen | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Feb 06, 2020

From Santa Fe to Sacramento, teach your family the meaning behind these historical places.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Since the Europeans who explored and settled in the United States a few centuries ago were Catholic, the country is now full of towns and cities from Alaska to Florida that honor many holy men and women.

To make sure your kids — and perhaps even you! — know the significance of the places that you may live in or near (or may want to visit), click on the slideshow. It’s not possible to list every town or place that was given a Catholic name, but if yours isn’t here, feel free to mention it in the comment section below!

Launch the slideshow

 

 

Read more:
10 Stunning places with deeply religious meaning in the UK
Read more:
There are 4 American cities named St. Cloud: Who was Cloud?
Tags:
Catholic historySaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    Confession brought Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker back to the …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl ad highlights ‘Agape,’ known in …
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense …
  5. Dolors Massot
    6 Tips from a doctor for a happy marriage
  6. Daily Catholic Prayer
    Today, say a prayer for your spouse
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
  8. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl Champion Chiefs thank God for their victory
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]