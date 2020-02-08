5 Encouraging Bible verses to lift up your spirits

Sometimes circumstances in our lives can leave us in a depressed mood, and what we need is an encouraging thought to get us out of a rut. One of the best places to turn to is the Bible! the Bible is God’s word spoken to us and is full of uplifting verses.

Here is just a small sampling of verses that can help encourage us in difficult times and lift up our spirits.

1 Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)

2 Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. (Matthew 11:28)

3 It is the Lord who goes before you; he will be with you and will never fail you or forsake you. So do not fear or be dismayed. (Deuteronomy 31:8)

4 God indeed is my salvation; I am confident and unafraid. For the Lord is my strength and my might, and he has been my salvation. (Isaiah 12:2)

5 Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff comfort me. (Psalm 23:4)

Read more: Calm your anxious mind with these Bible verses