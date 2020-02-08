Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Spirituality

5 Encouraging Bible verses to lift up your spirits

BIBLE WOMAN
Fred de Noyelle I Godong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Feb 08, 2020

The Bible is full of encouraging words from God that can improve our mood.

Sometimes circumstances in our lives can leave us in a depressed mood, and what we need is an encouraging thought to get us out of a rut. One of the best places to turn to is the Bible! the Bible is God’s word spoken to us and is full of uplifting verses.

Here is just a small sampling of verses that can help encourage us in difficult times and lift up our spirits.

1
Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)

2
Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. (Matthew 11:28)

3
It is the Lord who goes before you; he will be with you and will never fail you or forsake you. So do not fear or be dismayed. (Deuteronomy 31:8)

4
God indeed is my salvation; I am confident and unafraid. For the Lord is my strength and my might, and he has been my salvation. (Isaiah 12:2)

5
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff comfort me. (Psalm 23:4)

 

Read more:
Calm your anxious mind with these Bible verses
Read more:
A spiritual exercise that cultivates a more positive outlook on life
Tags:
BibleSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Calah Alexander
    The 3 best exercises for women over 40
  3. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Woman who yanked pope’s arm gets a chance to shake his hand …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl ad highlights ‘Agape,’ known in …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Super Bowl Champion Chiefs thank God for their victory
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope Francis: One of the evils of our day is the loss of a sense …
  7. Louis du Bosnet
    Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Powerful photo of med students in front of slave quarters goes …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]