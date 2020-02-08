5 Encouraging Bible verses to lift up your spirits

The Bible is full of encouraging words from God that can improve our mood.
Sometimes circumstances in our lives can leave us in a depressed mood, and what we need is an encouraging thought to get us out of a rut. One of the best places to turn to is the Bible! the Bible is God’s word spoken to us and is full of uplifting verses.
Here is just a small sampling of verses that can help encourage us in difficult times and lift up our spirits.
1Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)
2Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. (Matthew 11:28)
3It is the Lord who goes before you; he will be with you and will never fail you or forsake you. So do not fear or be dismayed. (Deuteronomy 31:8)
4God indeed is my salvation; I am confident and unafraid. For the Lord is my strength and my might, and he has been my salvation. (Isaiah 12:2)
5Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff comfort me. (Psalm 23:4)
