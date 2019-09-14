Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Calm your anxious mind with these Bible verses

Philip Kosloski | Sep 14, 2019

God wants to ease your soul and reassure you that he is at your side.

To a certain degree each one of us deals with anxiety on a daily basis. Some of us have greater anxiety than others, and on occasion it can even cripple us, preventing us from moving forward in life.

This is not a new human emotion, and God has always been there with his people, trying to reassure them that he is at their side. It may not seem to us that God is with us, but time and again he tries to let us know of his presence.

Here are several quotes from the Bible that remind us of God’s presence and can help calm our anxious mind so we can rest in the peace of God.

Read more:
These words of Jesus can help calm your anxiety
Read more:
Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety
Tags:
AnxietyBible
